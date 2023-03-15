Journalist baffled by one decision Jurgen Klopp made in second-half v Real Madrid

It’s fair to say that Jurgen Klopp’s decision to sub off Darwin Nunez in the second-half of action against Real Madrid was far from being a popular one judging by the online reaction.

The Echo’s Paul Gorst echoed much of the sentiment on social media, expressing his bafflement at the German’s decision-making in that regard.

Could understand subbing Jota, he was well off it tonight but the Nunez swap is baffling. https://t.co/pgr5jnMAVt — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) March 15, 2023

Despite testing Thibaut Courtois with a number of tame efforts in the opening half of action, the visitors emerged in the second with apparently little in the way of willingness to leave their mark in the Spanish capital.

Still, it’s a repeat of a similar call against Bournemouth at the weekend as a misfiring Mo Salah was left on the turf whilst the Uruguayan, who looked the comparatively more threatening option up top, was hauled off the pitch.

Perhaps the German tactician already had it in mind that a win, let alone overturning the deficit, simply wasn’t on the cards for his outfit in the Champions League.

We’d like to think that wasn’t the case, of course, given our ability to conjure miracles out of thin air in Europe.

Admittedly, we’ve looked a little devoid of hope at the Bernabeu after the half-time break but we still can’t rule out a bit of late magic if someone manages to bundle in an effort and change the mood around in the Spanish capital.

