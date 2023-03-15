Journo makes out two-word chant Liverpool fans started singing with ‘contempt’ in first-half

Liverpool and Real Madrid fans wasted no time in making their thoughts on UEFA abundantly clear as the Champions League anthem rang out at the Bernabeu.

The visitors kept up the wave of ‘contempt’ for the governing body with a chant shared on Twitter by Henry Winter in the wake of Aleksander Ceferin’s long-overdue (and still disappointing) apology.

#LFC fans' contempt for Uefa coming over loud and clear during the #UCL anthem. Now singing "f*ck Uefa". #paris. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) March 15, 2023

The organisation attempted to assuage fans’ fury following the atrocious handling of the Paris Champions League final with the promise of refunding tickets.

It’s fair to say that it’s going to take a great deal more than what UEFA have currently conjured up to make up for the horrors inflicted upon both fanbases in the French capital last year.

Put simply, it’s not just the case of compensating those who attended the final in question, key individuals involved (including French officials) have to be held accountable for their actions.

Beyond that, there must be guarantees put in place regarding the safety of supporters attending future events – another Paris CANNOT be allowed to happen in future.

