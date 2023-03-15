(Video) Mark Lawrenson’s Gary Lineker comments earn huge backlash online as ex-Red completely misrepresented by GB News

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you may not have heard that Gary Lineker and the BBC have been making front page news and former Liverpool defender and pundit for Match of the Day, Mark Lawrenson, has had his say.

The 65-year-old made the controversial decision to appear on GB News and a video shared of his appearance showed him saying: “Sack the lot of ’em!” about his former colleagues.

This has led to somewhat of a Twitter backlash to the man who currently works on LFC TV, as many have accused him of selling out his old mates.

However, a quick read through his Twitter interactions and watching the full interview quickly shows that this comment was taken hugely out of context and our old centre-back was offering nothing but support to his friends.

A worrying insight into how not reading the full story and mis-quoting someone can lead to plenty of crossed wires.

You can watch Lawrenson’s appearance via @GBNEWS on Twitter:

"Sack the lot of 'em!" Mark Lawrenson believes the BBC should ditch the pundits from Match of the Day after viewing figures rose in Gary Lineker's absence. 📺 Freeview 236, Sky 512, Virgin 604

🖥 GB News on YouTube https://t.co/Wa58gYGZwF pic.twitter.com/Zn6wqWok6u — GB News (@GBNEWS) March 14, 2023

