(Video) Liverpool fans will love this stirring montage ahead of Real Madrid clash

So, are we believing in yet another memorable Champions League comeback, then?

Liverpool have some very famous history in that regard, from overhauling a 3-0 half-time deficit to win the 2005 final in Istanbul to toppling Barcelona 4-0 in the 2019 semi-finals after recovering from a three-goal first leg disadvantage.

That’s the margin they’ll need to overcome tonight away to holders Real Madrid if they’re to reach a fifth quarter-final in six years. It’s a daunting task but this club has done more than most to show that it’s not inconceivable.

Ahead of kick-off, BT Sport put out a stirring video showing some of the most extraordinary rescue acts in Champions League history, with some of the Reds’ previous heroics featuring.

If this doesn’t get you in the mood to believe, even just a tiny bit, that another European night for the ages might just be in story, then nothing will!

You can watch the video in full below via @btsportfootball on Twitter: