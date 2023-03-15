Klopp makes big midfield call ahead of Real Madrid clash: Confirmed Liverpool team news

Liverpool know the task that lies ahead at the Santiago Bernabeu is a daunting one – that much is clear with the 1% chance Jurgen Klopp referenced with regard to the club’s hopes of progressing through to the next round of the Champions League.

Not great odds, it has to be said, though it’s worth pointing out that the Reds would have hardly been the bookies’ favourites to pull of a comeback in Istanbul in 2005, nor against Barcelona back in 2018/19.

It’s a slim chance to create history yet again – the last chance for a number of the current crop before the changes are rung in during the summer window – though an opportunity one can imagine the manager will be holding on to tightly as he looks to inspire another round of greatness.

Ahead of Alisson Becker, the 55-year-old tactician has given the nod to Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate in the heart of the backline, as was expected.

The double absence of Jordan Henderson and Stefan Bajcetic means that Klopp is forced to tinker slightly with his midfield setup, starting Fabinho and James Milner in the middle of the park.

Up top, Mo Salah, Cody Gapo, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota form an attack-heavy forward line ahead of our clash at the Bernabeu.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is…. LIVE! Thoughts on the XI Klopp has gone with for Madrid? 🔴 #LFC pic.twitter.com/bNkTgilcWV — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 15, 2023

