Liverpool members & fans to be left disappointed as latest ticket plans for new stand unveiled – report

Liverpool fans will be very excited to see that Anfield is soon to be graced by a new stand but perhaps less impressed to realise that more of these new seats for the stadium are now going to be offered to hospitality customers, than first was planned.

As reported by Football Insider: ‘Plans published on the club’s official website prior to construction commencing stated that the additional seats were to be made up of “around 5,200 general admission seats and around 1,800 seats with sports bar lounge/hospitality facilities”…

‘The official numbers remain subject to approval by licensing authorities but sources have told Football Insider that, as of December, Liverpool were aiming for around 4,700 general admission seats, with roughly 2,000 reserved for hospitality’.

The number may not be huge but seeing as we have also recently learned that only 1,000 new season ticket holders will be found because of the new Anfield Road End stand, it’s becoming increasingly obvious that there has been a priority made for hospitality and members.

This is up to the club and they can give out their tickets however they see fit but by enticing more members, it just means more money for the club (as you have to pay to become a member) and less chances for a ticket to be purchased – as supply already falls far below the huge demand.

By bumping up the number of hospitality seats at the expense of general admission too, it means that those with the biggest pockets now have more chance of attending games whereas those with years of credits and memberships remain at the back of the queue.

There’s no way of ensuring a fair ticket system where only the most loyal fans can attend matches but by choosing rich customers over passionate and committed ones, the famous Anfield atmosphere will only be diminished that little bit further.

