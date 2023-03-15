Journalist issues critical verdict of ‘sloppy’ Liverpool star’s performance; lost 100% of duels

Neil Jones lamented a ‘sloppy’ performance from Diogo Jota in Liverpool’s Champions League clash against Real Madrid tonight.

The 26-year-old was handed a start in the Reds’ forward line as they sought to retrieve a three-goal deficit from the first leg, but unfortunately he endured a frustrating night at the Bernabeu.

The Portugal attacker is still waiting for his first goal of the season, a drought which will continue into April as he was substituted in the 57th minute, with Harvey Elliott coming on in his place.

Taking to Twitter shortly before that change was made, Jones gave this assessment of Jota’s display (via @neiljonesgoal): “Jota sloppy in possession too often so far. Real fans want him booked after a series of fouls.”

When looking at the numbers behind the 26-year-old’s performance in the Spanish capital, it’s clear that he was well below his brilliant best tonight prior to being substituted.

As per Sofascore, Jota gave away possession on nine separate occasions, took just one shot (which was off target), was dribbled past once and completed only 10 passes.

Perhaps the most disappointing aspect to his display was that he lost all seven duels that he contested, which may explain why Klopp withdrew him before the hour mark.

2022/23 has been a frustrating campaign for the Portuguese forward, with injuries not helping his cause, but hopefully he can put this display behind him and finish the season strongly when Liverpool return to action at the start of April.

