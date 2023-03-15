(Video) “That noise…” – Noel Gallagher reacts to Carragher serenading him with Oasis hit

Noel Gallagher was far from impressed with Jamie Carragher’s rendition of ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ after the full-time whistle of Manchester City’s 7-0 thrashing of RB Leipzig in Europe.

Micah Richards was nonetheless keen to egg on his fellow CBS Sports pundit at the Etihad after revealing the pair’s attempt at karaoke in New York.

Singing may not be our former defender’s forte judging by his latest attempt, though he can rest assured that he’s more than good enough at his day job to keep away from the mic.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of CBS Sports Golazo: