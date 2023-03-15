‘Extremely unsafe’ ‘Dangerous scandal’ – Porto fan’s harrowing account of Inter clash as journo makes Paris UCL final comparison

Liverpool supporters are all too aware of incompetence of UEFA’s organising skills and one account from the Porto vs. Inter Milan Champions League clash has drawn harrowing comparisons to last season’s final in Paris.

From being locked out of the stadium, to supporters being crammed into small areas – it’s a truly worrying account of events that has been shared online by Twitter user @FootballShirtC2, who was in Portugal to enjoy a sample of top European action.

Accounts of the stadium being sold at twice the capacity and seeing a child being thrown off a balcony by police that were present is something that should never be heard about a football match in what is supposed to be the top level of European competition.

The Twitter thread is supported by others who were also present on the night, such as this video posted to Twitter by Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri:

DANGEROUS SCANDAL FROM PORTO! AS HAPPENED TO LIVERPOOL IN PARIS! The situation outside EstadioDo Dragão! A thousand of normal Inter fans with regular ticket – many bought from Porto site with no restrictions – kept out, amassed dangerously!#PortoInter pic.twitter.com/B27aFsEr1Y — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) March 14, 2023

We should never see scenes like this in 2023 and it’s important to note that this is likely the fault of the stadium organisers, the police and UEFA but you would think after the events at the Stade de France – there would be an effort to ensure that no more scenes like this would be happening.

This thread of the events at the Estadio do Dragao should be spread far and wide, as the only way for change to happen is by ensuring that moments of ineptitude like this are shared far and wide.

You can view the full Twitter thread via @FootballShirtC2:

14/03/22 – Porto vs Inter From not accepting valid tickets to woeful organisation. Here’s a short thread on what I experienced at Estadio Dragão tonight…#UEFA #FCPorto #Inter https://t.co/n3FbNDqz3v — Rhys⚫️🔴👕 (@FootballShirtC2) March 14, 2023

