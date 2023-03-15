(Image) Salah’s Cairo thieves reportedly arrested with medals and memorabilia returned to Mo

Mo Salah is fortunate to have enough silverware and mementos from his career that it clearly fills more than one house but this came under threat as he was recently robbed by thieves in Egypt.

It appears though that these thieves have now been caught, as BBC Sport reported: ‘Police have recovered stolen goods including an Africa Cup of Nations runners-up medal and arrested two men following a burglary at the Cairo home of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah’.

An image was also shared alongside the report that appeared to show the two men who were arrested and the goods that they have been caught with.

Our Egyptian King will be delighted to have them back in his possession, as well as probably stepping up security measures in his Egyptian home.

You can view the image of the thieves via the BBC Sport website:

