Peter Schmeichel disagrees with Klopp over Liverpool’s chances of beating Real Madrid – issues a new percentage

Peter Schmeichel has admitted he feels more optimistic about Liverpool’s chances of securing a win over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu than Jurgen Klopp.

The pundit didn’t go much higher than the German’s 1%, only going up by six percent ahead of the Reds’ impending clash with Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

“I’m giving it a 7% chance for Liverpool to win this game,” the former Red Devils goalkeeper told CBS Sports.

The Merseysiders have a huge deficit to overturn – after suffering a 5-2 loss at home in the first leg – in order to get through to the quarter-finals of the competition – never mind take home a win!

Going into this fixture, it’s difficult to feel overwhelmingly positive about the prospect of another big European comeback whilst the club enjoys something a Jekyll and Hyde season.

If we could see a repeat of the kind of performance that shocked Manchester United in the second-half of our 7-0 win over our arch rivals, it’s entirely possible that Klopp’s men could make things difficult for the hosts and put pressure on them on their home turf.

It’s a BIG ask of the visitors, but if any side in Europe is capable of pulling off perhaps the shock of the decade – it’s without question Liverpool.

