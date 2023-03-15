Journo explains why YNWA was played after Liverpool defeat at the Bernabeu – Ancelotti confirms it

Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat at the Bernabeu was not one for the season highlights as the Reds failed to put in a performance worthy of a famous European comeback.

One classy gesture after the game brightened things up slightly for the visitors as Real Madrid played out You’ll Never Walk Alone in a show of appreciation for Jurgen Klopp’s men paying tribute to Amancio Amaro at Anfield, according to the Athletic’s Guillermo Rai on Twitter (a point confirmed by Carlo Ancelotti after the full-time whistle, as reported in a tweet by Eurofoot).

It's in response to Liverpool laying flowers in tribute to Amancio Amaro at Anfield. @TheAthleticFC — Guillermo Rai (@GuillerRai) March 15, 2023

The man known as the Galician Wizard scored 155 goals across 471 games for Los Blancos, though sadly died on 21 February this year at 83 years of age.

READ MORE: Journalist baffled by one decision Jurgen Klopp made in second-half v Real Madrid

READ MORE: ‘Unbelievable’ ‘Brilliant’ – BBC pundit drooling over what £150,000-a-week Liverpool man did in first-half v Real Madrid

It was a touch of class from the hosts after what was a supremely difficult evening to witness for the travelling Kop.

Put simply, we’re far from being at the level of the prior Liverpool sides that would have taken the game to Carlo Ancelotti’s outfit, or at the very least show some kind of desire and intent to win the fixture.

Changes will be needed in the summer, that’s for certain, and our lacklustre, soulless performance in Madrid should serve as a reminder of why the recruitment and manager must be ruthless when it comes to their decision-making come the end of the campaign.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!

.