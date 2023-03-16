(Video) Alisson Becker’s best bits from stunning performance at Bernabeu

Liverpool were defeated 6-2 by Real Madrid across both legs of their Champions League last-16 tie and the Reds have Alisson Becker to thank for ensuring they didn’t lose by an even bigger margin.

The Brazilian was in exceptional form last night and pulled of a number of saves, most notably to prevent Vinicius Jr from close range as well as tipping an Eduardo Camavinga effort onto the crossbar in the first half.

It’s a shame when you consider that the former Roma man’s heroics between the sticks didn’t make any difference to the end outcome but he be proud of his display in the Spanish capital.

Despite all of our inconsistencies this season, the 30-year-old has been a real solid performer this term and we’ll need him at his best again in the coming weeks as we target a top four finish.

Check a compilation of our No. 1’s performance below via @PassLikeThiago on Twitter: