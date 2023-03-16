Carragher agrees with ex-Red over ‘serious’ Trent Alexander-Arnold fix; Xavi’s Barcelona perfected the trick v Madrid

Jamie Carragher has suggested that Liverpool will have seriously consider the possibility of playing Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield.

The Sky Sports pundit was responding to one tweet from a former teammate in Luis Garcia suggesting that the Reds could look to copy a tactical decision taken by Xavi’s Barcelona to stick a centre-half on the problematic winger (what would have been Vinicius Jr. against Madrid) whilst pushing our No.66 higher up the pitch.

I think at some stage that has to be a serious option! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 16, 2023

Whether the Merseysiders want to be inviting that can of pressure rather than avoiding the issue altogether with their system is another question entirely, as Opta’s Sam McGuire pointed out online.

Konate is reacting to the problem (Trent being beaten), Liverpool used to be great at preventing the problem. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) March 16, 2023

At its absolute best, Liverpool’s backline would be rarely forced to think on its feet whilst our resident hoover, Fabinho, helped soak up loose balls and dribblers in the middle of the park and Jordan Henderson’s legs ensured that there was appropriate cover deep on the right-flank whenever Trent went on one of his ranging runs.

Things aren’t functioning quite as smoothly this term for myriad reasons. Legs have gone in the middle of the park, for one, and there seems to invariably be a lack of the same desire and intensity that always saw us be first to second balls.

As such, our No.66’s deficiencies have been ruthlessly exposed in the backline – and he’s not the only one judging by how much Virgil van Dijk has struggled at times in 2022/23.

We have to believe that the situation will improve by the summer at the latest once our recruitment team can start identifying suitable additions to allow Jurgen Klopp to play his brand of electric, non-compromising football.

