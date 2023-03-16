‘I’m not sure’ – Carragher makes brutal Alexander-Arnold admission following Liverpool’s UCL exit

Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League last night after falling to a 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid at the Bernabeu and losing the last-16 tie 6-2 on aggregate.

Finishing in the top four this season is now the Reds’ main objective and we’re currently sat in sixth, six points adrift of fourth-placed Spurs with a game in hand.

If Jurgen Klopp’s side is to qualify for Europe’s premier competition again next term, Jamie Carragher has questioned whether Trent Alexander-Arnold should be the club’s first-choice right-back.

“If Liverpool are trying to qualify for the Champions League on a yearly basis, I am not sure Trent is your man at right back,” the Scouser told CBS Sports (as quoted by @AnfieldEdition on Twitter).

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans won’t enjoy what Rio Ferdinand has said on Jude Bellingham’s future

The way our No. 66 has defended this season is a huge concern.

We understand that against Real Madrid and with the quality of Vinicius Jr on the left wing the England international was always going to have his work cut out, but his body language at times was poor.

A lot of the talk regarding Liverpool’s summer transfer business is about strengthening our midfield and although we agree that is imperative, signing a new right back to offer competition for Trent wouldn’t be a bad idea.

We signed teenage full-back Calvin Ramsay in the summer but he’s had no chance of replacing the 24-year-old in our starting XI after missing the majority of the campaign so far through injury.

There’s no denying that the Academy graduate has revolutionised the right back position in recent years and the threat he poses going forward is what sets him apart from others, but if he doesn’t improve defensively then questions will continue to be asked.

Check @AnfieldEdition’s tweet out below via their official Twitter page:

Jamie Carragher: “If Liverpool are trying to qualify for the Champions League on a yearly basis, I am not sure Trent is your man at right back.” — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) March 15, 2023

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!