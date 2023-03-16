‘You started’ – Jamie Carragher takes double swipe at journo as Trent debate gets heated

Jamie Carragher’s post-match comments concerning Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future in the Liverpool squad has attracted a fair amount of debate online in the aftermath of the club’s feeble exit from the Champions League.

Football Insider’s David Lynch took exception to the former defender’s critique of the No.66 and earnt a couple of swift rebuttals on Twitter for his efforts.

It’s bizarre you watch this clip & still don’t understand the analysis 😫 If Liverpool are attacking more he’s the best to have in that role, if they defend more he’s not. It depends on the quality of the team if his strength or weakness is shown up more. https://t.co/G4KFOBQkrK — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 16, 2023

You started the debate!!! No once said anything about dropping him, there is no one to take his place. He needs proper competition for his position. — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 16, 2023

Ha, I didn't @ you in – thought I'd get away with it! In my defence, "I am not sure Trent is your man at right back…" sounds a lot like pushing for him to be dropped. But I agree that competition would be useful, if only to give him a rest. Calvin Ramsay's injuries a blow. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) March 16, 2023

The Merseysiders are next back in action in April following a two-week international break, in which they will face several top four competitors in Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

To be completely fair to Carragher, it’s worth emphasising that he did point out Trent’s frailties in a system struggling to make the most of its offensive traits.

In that context, bringing in potential competition to protect the team when we need to play more defensively to get a result wouldn’t be bad advice.

Equally, of course, we have to remember that we are talking about one of the greatest fullbacks the Premier League and world football has ever seen – a player that has literally helped redefine the position on his best form.

Going forward, we have to assume that Jurgen Klopp will be capable of getting this beleaguered Liverpool side back to its frightening, aggressive, quick-paced best; a situation that will ultimately get the most out of our first-choice right-back’s skillset.

Assuming that we still have faith in Calvin Ramsay’s future at Anfield too, it’s worth asking whether a new fullback is required in the summer window if the Scot’s original purpose was to act as an understudy, and competition, for the 24-year-old.

