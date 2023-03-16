(Video) talkSPORT pundits hammer one Liverpool fan’s ‘ridiculous’ call for Klopp to ‘get out’

One Liverpool fan who called into talkSPORT to demand for Jurgen Klopp to be sacked was given short shrift by pundits Jason Cundy and Jamie O’Hara.

The Reds manager has enjoyed plenty of success during this time at Anfield, winning every trophy available to him except the Europa League and racking up 90+ points totals in three Premier League seasons.

Excusing a comically injury-plagued 2020/21, the current campaign is the first one of discernible regression under the German, with the Merseysiders sixth in the top-flight table and out of every other competition following their Champions League exit to Real Madrid on a 6-2 aggregate scoreline.

Klopp still enjoys unwavering support from the vast majority of the Liverpool fanbase who recognise the scale of the work he’s done at the club, although one supporter feels rather differently.

‘Moaning Mo’ – as the talkSPORT graphic dubbed him – rang into the radio station to vent his fury at the 55-year-old, saying: “Listen. Jurgen Klopp. Arrivederci, Adios, Goodbye, get out! Like a pint of milk he’s getting sour right now. The whole team is sour.

“I’m sick of him smiling at the end of a game, what are you smiling for? We’re losing 6-2, what are you smiling for, why are you laughing? He looks like the Joker mate, he needs to get out.”

However, Cundy and O’Hara – who were hosting that particular phone-in – weren’t entertaining those as reasons to consider getting rid of Klopp.

The former described the caller’s plea for the German to be sacked as ‘a ridiculous thing to say’, with the latter stating ‘I can’t agree with you’ in response to ‘Moaning Mo’.

Yes, this season has been a bitter disappointment, but there’s no way Liverpool should even remotely consider getting rid of the manager over one difficult campaign, not when he’s achieved so much at Anfield and struck a chord with the fanbase at large from day one.

You can listen to the exchange in full below, courtesy of @talkSPORT on Twitter: