‘A player who has…’ – David Lynch defends £180k-p/w Liverpool star after ‘bizarre’ criticism

David Lynch has defended Trent Alexander-Arnold in the wake of what he deemed ‘bizarre’ criticism of the Liverpool full-back.

The 24-year-old was singled out by Jamie Carragher in the wake of the Reds’ exit from the Champions League last night, with the pundit saying (via @CBSSportsGolazo) he’s ‘not sure Trent is your man at right back’ in terms of Jurgen Klopp’s side trying to qualify for the tournament again next season.

It’s not the first time the England international has been under the microscope this term when it comes to his defensive nous, although one journalist believes the assessments of the Scouser have been excessively negative.

Responding to what Carra had to say following last night’s defeat to Real Madrid, Lynch tweeted (via @dmlynch): “Clearly, Alexander-Arnold isn’t having his best season (which Liverpool player is?) but we’re talking about a player who has played in three Champions League finals and won every club honour available by the age of 24 here. Bizarre that he is such a lightning rod for criticism.”

Wednesday night’s defeat in Madrid was admittedly not Alexander-Arnold anywhere his best.

GOAL‘s player ratings saw him handed a lowly five, with this less than stellar assessment: ‘Run ragged by Vinicius, who was just too quick and sharp. Much happier when attacking, with some incisive passes, but won’t want to face Real again any time soon. Dreadful late corner.’

As per Sofascore, the 24-year-old lost all seven duels that he contested, was dribbled past six times, found a teammate with just five of his 10 crosses and lost possession 22 times.

Like the team as a whole, Trent will know he can do a lot better. However, as Lynch points out, the right-back does have a very impressive CV for his age, while his passing ability remains among the best of anyone in his position in world football.

We need only cast our minds back four short weeks to the sublime lofted through ball he played into Darwin Nunez to open the scoring against Newcastle as proof of what he can still offer.

It may have been a difficult night for the £180,000-per-week defender (FBref) at the Bernabeu, but he’s still a sublime player when at his best.

