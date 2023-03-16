£35m release clause: Liverpool could repeat Bajcetic coup with potential swoop for 20 y/o – report

Having snared Stefan Bajcetic from Celta Vigo’s youth ranks in December 2020, Liverpool could reportedly be set to raid the LaLiga club for another midfield gem.

According to ESPN, the Reds seemingly have their sights on a move for Gabri Veiga and are closely monitoring the 20-year-old, along with Manchester United and several other Premier League outfits.

The Spanish youngster apparently comes with a release clause of €40m (£35m), with the report adding that the Anfield giants ‘have commissioned reports on both Veiga’s sporting and personal life’, such is their level of interest in him.

Celta are trying to renew the youngster’s contract – which is currently set to expire in 2026 – in order to increase his release clause, although he is ‘unlikely’ to accept as his demands were not met at the time of his most recent renewal of terms.

READ MORE: ‘What a player…’ – Liverpool urged to consider moving for midfielder who ‘lives for football’

READ MORE: BT Sport pundit suggests Liverpool ‘monster’ no longer on par with PL greats thanks to current form

Having secured the signing of Bajcetic for their academy ranks as a 16-year-old, Liverpool are now beginning to reap the rewards of that coup, with the teenager breaking through to feature regularly for the first team this season.

He even earned a start against Real Madrid in the Champions League last month and would likely have featured in the return leg also had it not been for an untimely injury which has unfortunately ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Unlike the Anfield gem, Veiga has made his mark on the first team at Celta, with eight goals and three assists in 43 senior appearances, 17 of which have come as LaLiga starts this term (Transfermarkt).

As per FBref, he’s already shown his attacking capabilities by ranking among the top 2% of midfielders in Europe’s five main leagues for shots, non-penalty goals and successful dribbles, so he could bring a refreshing impetus to the Liverpool midfield.

He’s earned glowing praise from teammate Iago Aspas, who had a brief and unsuccessful spell at Liverpool in 2013/14.

The 35-year-old said of Veiga (via The Guardian): “He has desire, enthusiasm, quality. He’s comfortable here and hope he stays for a long time. If he has to go, let it be leaving behind many millions.”

The Reds snuck in ahead of Man United to sign Bajcetic 27 months ago (La Voz de Galicia), and hopefully they might see off the Old Trafford outfit in the race for another precocious midfielder from Celta Vigo.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!