(Image) Stefan Bajcetic confirms he’s out for the season in heartbreaking post

Stefan Bajcetic has sadly confirmed that he will be missing the rest of Liverpool’s 2022/23 season after picking up an adductor injury.

The Spanish-Serb released the news on his personal Instagram account, thanking fans for their support at what must be a supremely difficult time for the player.

It’s a huge blow for the squad and Jurgen Klopp given the youngster had been fairly adjudged to be the Reds’ best performer in the middle of the park since the return of domestic action.

You can catch the post below, courtesy of Bajcetic’s personal Instagram account: