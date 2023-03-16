‘Will go unnoticed’ – Journalist blown away by Liverpool star’s ‘unbelievable’ Bernabeu performance

Despite Liverpool falling to a 1-0 defeat against Real Madrid last night, Alisson Becker’s performance at the Santiago Bernabeu has been labelled as ‘unbelievable’ by journalist @DaveOCKOP on Twitter.

The Brazilian pulled off a number of stunning saves throughout the clash in the Spanish capital as the Reds crashed out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage.

Jurgen Klopp’s side conceded five to the La Liga giants at Anfield three weeks earlier and they could’ve done so again if it hadn’t have been for the former Roma man’s heroics between the sticks.

“Will go unnoticed but some saves tonight from Alisson were absolutely incredible,” @DaveOCKOP tweeted. “Fingertip, point blank, close range save with his legs. Unbelievable performance.”

We understand that our chances of progressing through to the next round were slim, but it was still a hugely disappointing performance from the Merseysiders.

Although we tested Thibaut Courtois on a few occasions during the first half, we looked rather toothless going forward and created next to nothing during the second half.

Despite all of our problems this season, Alisson has remained as solid as ever and has certainly been our best player so far this term.

It was a superb bit of transfer business to bring the 30-year-old to Anfield back in 2018 and we need further success in the transfer market this summer as we attempt to strengthen other areas of the pitch.

