‘Lacklustre’ ‘Frustrating’ – Journo’s concerning assessment of Liverpool’s Bernabeu performance will worry Reds supporters

Liverpool’s second half performance at the Bernabeu last night was ‘lacklustre’ and a ‘complete rebuild’ is needed in the summer.

That’s the view of Reds journalist @DaveOCKOP on Twitter who was concerned at how Jurgen Klopp’s midfield lacked dynamism in the Spanish capital and insists ‘Bellingham or a player of that class is needed’ to help the Anfield outfit get back to their best.

Following their exit from the Champions League, Liverpool’s sole focus is to now finish in the top four with us currently six points adrift of fourth placed Spurs with a game in hand.

“Lacklustre second half, one shot,” the journalist wrote on his official Twitter account following last night’s 1-0 defeat (6-2 on aggregate). “Outplayed and ran out of ideas. Frustrating night. Complete rebuild needed in the summer.

“Firmino and Milner, two players that both could leave giving the most effort on the pitch.

“Midfield not dynamic enough, Bellingham or a player of that class is needed.”

We understand that we faced a real uphill task last night but to start the game with four forwards on the pitch and to struggle to find a breakthrough was a concern.

Our performance was toothless for the majority of the game and Real Madrid never really looked threatened with class acts Luka Modric and Toni Kroos controlling the game from the middle of the park.

One signing alone will not fix our current problems, but the signing of a player like Jude Bellingham would certainly help.

The concern, however, is that if we’re not playing Champions League football next season then will we be able to sign any elite players?

You’d like to think that top talents would still love the opportunity to play under Klopp and help spearhead the club’s rebuild, but we’re not so sure if they’re also receiving offers from other elite clubs around Europe.

A busy summer of transfer business is needed if we’re to continue to compete on all fronts like we have done in previous years.

