Liverpool told €30m midfielder ‘very likely’ to change clubs this summer; Reds already talked with his representatives – report

Khepren Thuram is considered ‘very likely’ to depart Nice and Ligue 1 this summer following reports of talks between his representatives and Liverpool.

Described as ‘one of the best central midfielders in the league’, according to information received by Jacque Talbot, the (‘closer to’) €30m (£26.2m) valued player could be a bargain purchase for any outfit looking to expand their midfield departments this summer.

“We told you about Liverpool as well having talks with the player’s reps over a possible move,” the Football Transfers journalist told Twitter. “They opted not to do anything in January but that line is still there and it looks like this summer it could be a Premier League move for Thuram.”

Given that the Merseysiders could very well be facing life outside of Europe’s top competition, for a season at the very least, should they fail to close the gap to the heralded top four spots, the 21-year-old could represent superb value for money for a potentially cash-strapped club.

It’s not a thought fans will gladly entertain but if our meek exit from the Champions League Round of 16 was anything to go by, it’s clear that Liverpool are far off the mark when it comes to the elite European standard.

That’s by no means a portent of imminent doom for Jurgen Klopp and his struggling Reds side but yet another strong indication of the level of work required this summer to steer the ship away from treacherous waters not spied since the opening stages of the German’s reign at Anfield.

Whilst not committing to a number, or specifying the extent to which our transfer kitty will be hurt by the financial hit of not reaching the top four, FSG have hinted they’ll back the manager at the end of the season.

However the latest campaign ends, we can only hope that the former Mainz head coach is given the support he richly deserves.

