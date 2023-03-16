Liverpool ‘set their sights’ on £88m rated Bobby Firmino replacement who has 34 goal contributions this term – report

Liverpool have ‘set their sights’ on a move for Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani as Jurgen Klopp begins to consider replacements for Bobby Firmino who will leave Anfield at the end of the season.

The Reds were initially linked with a move for the France international last month after he impressed at the World Cup in Qatar and Sport Bild (via the Liverpool Echo) have now once again linked the 24-year-old with a move to Merseyside.

The former Nantes man, who has scored 16 goals and registered 14 assists in 34 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit this season (across all competitions), is rumoured to be valued at at least £88m with him under contract at Deutsche Bank Park until 2027.

READ MORE: ‘We agree’: Ancelotti explains Klopp chat on incident during Real Madrid vs Liverpool clash

Although Liverpool’s main priority in the summer is to strengthen their midfield options with us already pretty well stocked in the attacking department, we wouldn’t be against a move for someone with impressive numbers like Muani.

With his pace and power, as well as having time on his side, he would certainly fit the Reds’ transfer criteria with the likes of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo making it clear what sort of attackers Klopp wants to bring to the club.

Manchester United are also bellied to be interested in a move for the Frankfurt forward and this is certainly one to keep an eye on ahead of the summer transfer window.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!