Liverpool have been watching ‘standout’ £68k-p/w dynamo who Jude Bellingham knows well – report

Liverpool are reportedly among several Premier League clubs to have watched Julian Brandt this season.

The Reds have also been heavily linked with his Borussia Dortmund teammate Jude Bellingham, with the pair having played together 93 times so far at their current club (Transfermarkt).

The 26-year-old had actually been touted for a move to Anfield in 2017, only to turn down the Merseysiders for fear of losing his place in the Germany squad ahead of the following year’s World Cup, with Jurgen Klopp instead clinching the signature of Mo Salah (Liverpool Echo).

Six years on, Liverpool could be back in the hunt for the £68,000-per-week midfielder (FBref), judging by a report from 90min.

They stated: ‘Sources have told 90min that English sides Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United have all watched Brandt closely this season, while he also has admirers from Italy in the form of Inter and champions-elect Napoli.

‘However, 90min understands that Dortmund are confident of keeping Brandt despite this rising interest. His contract expires in 2024 but talks are ongoing over a fresh one.’

The Germany midfielder is enjoying a splendid season in the Bundesliga, being hailed by BVB teammate Nico Schlotterbeck as ‘our standout player so far this season’ alongside Bellingham (as per Kicker).

Primarily lining up in a number 10 role or wide on the right, he has a solid return of nine goals and five assists in 32 games during the current campaign (Transfermarkt).

Also, his WhoScored performance rating of 7.25 in top-flight action would place him second among the Liverpool squad, just behind Luis Diaz on 7.28.

In retrospect, few (if any) Reds supporters would have any qualms about the club signing Salah rather than Brandt six years ago, considering what the Egyptian has gone on to achieve at Anfield ever since.

However, unlike then – when Klopp still had Philippe Coutinho, Georginio Wijnaldum and peak Adam Lallana to call upon – our current midfield seems almost completely bereft of attacking thrust and vigour.

Bellingham’s Dortmund teammate might not have been sorely needed in 2017, but his goalscoring abilities from behind the from three would be most welcome this summer, if his contract situation in Germany isn’t put to bed by then.

