‘What a player…’ – Liverpool urged to consider moving for midfielder who ‘lives for football’

Luka Modric has been suggested to Liverpool as the perfect player for a potential rebuild of their midfield in the summer transfer window.

Harry Redknapp, who managed the 37-year-old during their mutual time at Tottenham, claimed in the wake of Real Madrid’s triumph over the Reds in the Champions League that the Croatia veteran – whose current contract expires in June – would be an ideal midfielder for FSG to target on a free transfer

Speaking to talkSPORT (via Football365), the 76-year-old said of the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner: “What a player!

“Do you know you used to come in in the mornings and you’d have a piggy for piggy in the middle, after four years I said, ‘I don’t think I’ve ever seen you go in the middle’. He never gave it away, what a great lad. I tell you what, is he out of contract at the end of the year?

“I think they’re discussing whether they’re going to give him another deal. He’s 37, and I tell you what, you’d take him. Even if you were Liverpool, you’d take him back at Tottenham.

“He’d come in and he’s so great around the place, and he plays every minute of every game, and he’s still a fantastic player. I loved him, he’s low maintenance, just lives for football.”

Modric’s class as a footballer is beyond question. Aside from the aforementioned Ballon d’Or victory, he won the Golden Ball at the 2018 World Cup and Bronze Ball at the tournament in Qatar last year, helping Croatia to finish runners-up and third respectively.

A five-time Champions League winner, he illustrated his class against Liverpool last night with a dominant display in which he completed 51 of his 53 passes (96% accuracy) and created one ‘big chance’ for his team, as per Sofascore.

Four months older than James Milner, he continues to set high standards for the reigning champions of Europe, with 11 goal contributions in 36 games this season (Transfermarkt). Also, as per FBref, he ranks among the top 1% of midfielders for assists provided in Europe’s five main leagues over the past 12 months.

If the Reds are open to the idea of bringing in a hugely decorated and still high-performing midfielder in Modric to give the team a short-term jolt, then it seems a no-brainer for the Anfield hierarchy to consider.

However, with the Croatian turning 38 in September, it seems likelier that FSG’s focus will be on revitalising the Liverpool midfield with potential signings who’d hold down that position for the long-term, so a move for the Real Madrid veteran seems rather improbable.

