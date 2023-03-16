Fabrizio Romano weighs in on Mason Mount’s Chelsea future amid strong Liverpool interest

Fabrizio Romano has explained that ‘Liverpool are informed on the situation’ regarding Mason Mount’s Chelsea future but insists that talks over a new Stamford Bridge deal have not yet completely collapsed.

The England international is set to enter the final 12 months of his Blues deal in the summer and there is yet to be an agreement reached over a new deal.

Reports are suggesting that Jurgen Klopp’s side is ‘confident’ they can complete a move for the versatile midfielder as the Reds look to strengthen their options in the middle of the park ahead of next season.

“I’ve been asked about emerging links between Mason Mount and Newcastle. For now, no preference has been confirmed on player side as talks with Chelsea are in stand-by but not 100% collapsed yet,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Liverpool are informed on the situation; but there are also other clubs waiting to know the conditions of the deal in case Chelsea will sell Mount in the summer.”

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has already spent £600m this season on strengthening his squad and Mount has therefore seen his game time limited in recent weeks with the likes of Joao Felix and Enzo Fernandez selected instead of him by Graham Potter.

The Portsmouth-born talent may therefore believe that it’s now time to call it a day in west London and is rumoured to be interested in the opportunity to player under Klopp.

The German tactician is renowned for getting the absolute best out of his players and it would be interesting to see how the 24-year-old would fare on Merseyside.

