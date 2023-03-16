Liverpool set asking price for ‘completely devoted’ star who’s wanted by European giants – report

Liverpool have apparently set their asking price for Mo Salah amid reported interest from Paris Saint-Germain, according to one Spanish outlet.

The Egyptian came to Anfield six years ago for just over half of that amount, signing from AS Roma for £36.9m (The Guardian), and has since secured his status as a club legend, netting 178 times for the Reds in 293 appearances (Transfermarkt).

The Mirror reported in January that the 30-year-old allegedly had lunch with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in London amid reports of potential Qatari investment at the Merseyside club, but if the Ligue 1 champions are to sign him, they’ll need to shell out a significant sum.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool would demand a minimum of of €80m (£70m) for Salah, with the outlet claiming that the Premier League side ‘would not look badly at making money with his transfer’ at a time when his market value would still be substantial.

Pure economics might decree that it’d make sense to consider taking £70m or more for a player who’ll turn 31 in June, but we’re not just talking about any two-a-penny footballer here.

The Egyptian King continues to deliver the goods for the Reds consistently, with 22 goals this season and in need of just one more to match the lowest tally he’s struck in a single campaign for the club (Transfermarkt).

Salah recently netted twice in the 7-0 drubbing of Manchester United to break Robbie Fowler’s record for the most goals scored in a Liverpool shirt in Premier League history (the 30-year-old has 129), and the Toxteth native was duly full of praise for the man who overtook his top-flight tally in red.

The 47-year-old hailed our number 11 as “completely devoted to his profession” and a “perfect example” for young players coming through at Anfield, as per The Athletic.

Mo sits seventh in the club’s all-time goalscoring list and could easily become just the fifth player to break the 200-goal barrier in 131 years of LFC’s existence (as per lfchistory.net).

A man of his extraordinary talents does not come along very often, and we must not cash in on him while he’s still hitting massive numbers. Hands off, PSG and everyone else!

