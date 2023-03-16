Worrying Trent statistic emerges from Liverpool’s Champions League exit

Sky Sports News highlighted one worrying statistic to emerge from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s performance for Liverpool against Real Madrid last night.

The right-back was the subject of much discourse after the Reds’ Champions League exit, with Jamie Carragher questioning the 24-year-old’s suitability to that position for the team’s top four hopes and David Lynch responding with a staunch defence of the player.

Following the 1-0 defeat for Jurgen Klopp’s side at the Bernabeu, one statistic was laid bare by Sky as they reflected on the result.

As shown on their rolling news channel, and subsequently shared on Twitter via @footballdaily, Trent was dribbled past eight times by Real Madrid players over the two legs – the most for any defender against a single opponent in the current Champions League campaign.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was dribbled past by a single opponent (Real Madrid) more times than any defender in this season’s UEFA Champions League so far during Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium last night. 📉 pic.twitter.com/wlTrwyaRSU — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 16, 2023

That unenviable personal record came courtesy of a difficult night at the Bernabeu as Alexander-Arnold was dribbled past on six occasions by the opposition, with his direct opponent Vinicius Jr proving to be a particular handful as he completed five dribbles (as per Sofascore).

GOAL awarded him just five in their player ratings from the match, stating that he was ‘run ragged’ by Real Madrid’s Brazilian attacker, with the 24-year-old also culpable of wasteful deliveries from corner kicks.

Trent will now have just over two weeks to prepare fully for Liverpool’s next game against Manchester City on 1 April, with the Reds defender among the omissions from the England squad for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

While that will come as a disappointment to him personally, a period away from the public glare during the international break could arguably be the best thing for him to recharge and try to finish the season strongly for his club.

