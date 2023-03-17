24-year-old told he’s not part of Klopp’s long-term plans at Anfield; free to leave this summer – report

Many expect that Liverpool are set to endure a long summer of transfer business and one man that could be sold in order to finance possible incoming deals, looks to have been shown the door by Jurgen Klopp.

As reported by Football Insider: ‘The Reds are willing to listen to offers for the 24-year-old shot-stopper this summer, with Jurgen Klopp no longer considering him as part of his long-term plans at Anfield’.

Caoimhin Kelleher has never managed to force his way past Alisson Becker and into our starting line-up, something that nobody would expect the youngster to do either.

READ MORE: Ex-Red says Liverpool man ‘has got to do better’ with big first-half chance against Real Madrid

His performances in the domestic cups last season showed everyone that we have a very talented stopper on our books but he simply isn’t given enough time on the pitch that his talent and performances warrant.

Our No.1 is one of the greatest in world football and so there wouldn’t be anyone who could take his spot in our goal – something the young Irishman will be very aware of.

As we look to raise funds for the possible signing of Jude Bellingham and other midfielders this summer, then perhaps allowing our No.62 the chance to go and start his own senior career would be the best move for all parties.

We would expect a decent fee for his services and also be in the knowledge that the ‘keeper could go on to prove that he was the right man for our goal but just simply at the wrong time.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!