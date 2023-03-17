“I believe…” – Alisson shares thoughts on his performance against Real Madrid as Liverpool fall to another defeat

After a mistake in the first-leg, Alisson Becker had a point to prove at the Bernabeu and he spoke about his own individual performance after the match.

Talking with TNT Sports, the Brazilian said: “I’m wearing the Liverpool shirt, I’m going to play against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. The least I have to do is give my best. I believe I did, I leave here with a clear head”.

A clear head is the least that our No.1 can take from what was a brilliant display in Spain, with the one goal that we did concede being far from his own fault.

Saves from Vinicius Jr. and Eduardo Camavinga efforts on his goal showed everyone that the 30-year-old is right at the peak of his powers, stepping up on the biggest stage too.

Hearing his gushing comments over the magnitude of performing so well against Los Blancos could be the only slight worry to take from all of this though, as if we continue to take a break from Europe’s top tier of football – then the elite clubs will come circling for our stopper.

We all know just how good the former Roma man is and let’s hope that we can reward his abilities next season by returning to the performance level and results that we have become so accustomed to under Jurgen Klopp.

You can view Alisson’s comments via Reddit user HarryPi:

