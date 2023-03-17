Darwin Nunez withdrawn from international duty with crushing injury blow for Liverpool

Darwin Nunez was called up by Uruguay for the upcoming international fixtures but there has now been confirmation from both his national team set-up and Liverpool, that he will miss the games through injury.

The first reports of the fitness concerns came from the Uruguayan Twitter account that read (translated): ‘Darwin Núñez will not participate in the 𝐅𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐚 𝐅𝐈𝐅𝐀 due to injury, Jonathan Rodríguez has been summoned instead’:

⛔️ 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐢𝐨 𝐞𝐧 𝐥𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐚 Darwin Núñez no participará de la 𝐅𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐚 𝐅𝐈𝐅𝐀 por lesión, en su lugar fue convocado Jonathan Rodríguez. #ElEquipoQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/4CKAzYen5f — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) March 17, 2023

This was followed up by our club’s official website that wrote: ‘Darwin Nunez has withdrawn from international duty with Uruguay for the upcoming March international break… Nunez will now miss the games due to an injury, as confirmed by the Uruguayan Football Association, and will instead receive treatment at the AXA Training Centre’.

It seems clear that there is a lot of uncertainty around the severity of this issue at the moment and we can only hope that an early decision has been made as a precaution, especially because of the magnitude of the games that are coming up for the Reds.

We can either worry that our No.27 has already been deemed too unfit to play, with a week to go before the friendly fixtures – or hope that the two week break before our next match will allow enough time for a full recovery.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal await Jurgen Klopp’s team and we are all hoping for an improbable three-game winning streak that would set us up for a strong end to the season and hopefully a passage to the top four.

Instead, we now seemingly face a race against time to get the 23-year-old fit, whilst also trying to push for Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcantara to make his return to action – creating an awkward balance of getting the players minutes on the pitch but needing them to really hit the ground running.

After the Stefan Bajcetic injury news, this is certainly not what we needed.

