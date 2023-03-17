Liverpool learn Jude Bellingham price tag ahead of busy summer transfer window – report

Liverpool will have to fork out at least £110m to bring Jude Bellingham to Anfield in the summer, that’s according to The Telegraph (via Caught Offside).

The Borussia Dortmund star is believed to be the Reds’ priority transfer target come the end of the season with Jurgen Klopp desperate to strengthen his options in the middle of the park.

Since leaving Birmingham City for the Bundesliga in 2020, the teenager has become recognised as one of Europe’s most exciting young talents and many believe he’s the man that can help fire Liverpool back to their best.

The Merseysiders have struggled for consistency so far this season with a lot of Kopites believing it’s in midfield where Klopp’s men are falling short.

The likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are showing signs of ageing while Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are likely to leave the club in the summer when their contracts expire.

This campaign has strengthened calls from supporters for current owners FSG to back our German tactician heavily in the transfer market to help get us back to our exhilarating best next term.

There’s no denying that splashing over £100m on any player is an extreme amount of money, but that’s how football has gone and we must keep up with the times to ensure we’re not left behind.

Bellingham doesn’t turn 20 until the summer, however, and is already showing the leadership qualities and attributes that would make him a real favourite at L4.

When you consider that he still has at least a decade ahead of him and the difference he could make to our side – meeting Dortmund’s reported asking price is a no brainer isn’t it?

The likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid are also interested in the England international and they won’t think twice about splashing the cash to secure his signature.

