Andy Robertson claims 26-year-old Liverpool teammate ‘has the world at his feet’; he ‘can’t wait’ to see him back in action

Andy Robertson believes Luis Diaz ‘has the world at his feet’ and is looking forward to seeing the Colombian back out on the pitch with a ‘big smile on his face’.

The former Porto wide man has been sidelined with a knee injury since October and although he was set to return to action following the Qatar World Cup, he suffered a relapse while continuing his rehab at the club’s warm weather training camp in Dubai back in December.

His pace and trickery on the left wing has been sorely missed for the majority of the campaign and our No. 26 has admitted he’s excited to see his teammate return.

“He’s only young and he has the world at his feet, he’s going to have an unbelievable career and I can’t wait for him to come back from injury and when he’s back he’ll be showing us his skills with that big smile on his face soon enough,” the Scotland captain told BBC Sounds (as quoted by @AnfieldEdition on Twitter).

When Diaz joined the club in January of last year he hit the ground running and made the left wing spot his own.

His work rate is something that sets him apart from the rest while he’s a constant threat with his runs in behind and his skillset on the ball.

Klopp’s side have struggled for consistency this season and the injury to our No. 23 certainly hasn’t helped.

Although our German tactician has insisted we must remain ‘patient’ regarding the 26-year-old’s return to action, he’s recently been spotted running on the grass at the AXA Training Centre and our clash with Manchester City on April 1 could see him earn his first minutes since October.

