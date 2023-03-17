(Video) ‘You better not’ – Pundit warns Liverpool not to let potentially ‘unbelievable’ star leave Anfield

Many will be watching to see what incoming transfer business Liverpool complete in the summer but a stark warning has been handed out by one pundit, who has demanded that we don’t allow a certain player to leave.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Darren Bent said: “[Liverpool] better not think about letting Trent Alexander-Arnold go. Real Madrid have got Dani Carvajal, he could play for them, he could play for Barca..

“He goes to a team, Trent, where they dominate possession, honestly. Imagine him playing for City, if Pep got hold of him in that team, he’d be unbelievable.”

Our No.66 is loved by our fanbase and by the manager, as well as being a boyhood Red who would take a lot of convincing to ever want to leave his home.

So, it’s hard to see who this warning is for from the former England striker and we certainly don’t need to be told just how good the Scouser in our team truly is.

