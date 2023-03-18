Liverpool line up 20 y/o ‘revelation’ as potential Kelleher replacement; his club may need to sell – report

Liverpool are looking to the continent for a potential replacement for Caoimhin Kelleher, amid reports that the Irishman is likely to depart the Reds this summer.

Football Insider reported this week that FSG will entertain offers for the 24-year-old, who’s no longer considered part of Jurgen Klopp’s long-term plans at Anfield.

With Adrian also set to move on once his contract expires in June (as per ESPN), the Merseyside club will need to recruit at least one backup stopper for Alisson during the off-season.

According to Dutch outlet Voetbal International, both Liverpool and Manchester United are admirers of Anderlecht’s Bart Verbruggen, who’s valued at roughly €10m (£8.8m).

His employers hope to keep him in Brussels for another year but may need to cash in amid widespread interest in the 20-year-old, who’s currently contracted up to 2025.

Described as a ‘revelation’ in Voetbal International’s tweet sharing the news story (via @VI_nl), the young goalkeeper received his first call-up to the senior Netherlands squad on Friday and could even have been playing in England already.

Vincent Kompany had tried to sign him for Burnley last summer (Burnley Express), only for Anderlecht to stand firm and refuse the Clarets’ advances.

Verbruggen has been impressing for his club as they reached the Europa Conference League quarter-finals this week, conceding only once in their elimination of Villarreal and saving three penalties in their triumph over Ludogorets in the previous round (Transfermarkt).

Kelleher’s time at Liverpool will be remembered for his heroics in penalty shoot-outs, most memorably in last year’s Carabao Cup final, and the 6 foot 4 Dutchman also seems to be imperious when facing spot kicks.

Also, as per FBref, he has a better save percentage than Alisson this season (76.8% to 74.3%) and has conceded just 0.52 goals per game, compared to 1.12 for the Brazilian.

If the Irishman does move on from Anfield this summer, the Reds could do a lot worse than trusting in a replacement who’s four years younger, already playing regularly on the European stage and clearly making a serious impression while he’s at it.

