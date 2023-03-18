Liverpool hope to have ‘scary’ injury absentee back for Man City clash – report

Liverpool are hopeful that Darwin Nunez will be fit enough to feature against Manchester City in their first game back after the international break, according to The Athletic.

The 23-year-old suffered a cut to his ankle during Wednesday night’s Champions League defeat away to Real Madrid and duly withdrew from the Uruguay squad for their upcoming friendlies against Japan and South Korea.

Johnathan Rodriguez of Club America has since been called up by interim head coach Marcelo Broli to replace the Reds attacker for La Celeste, with the latter instead remaining on Merseyside to undergo treatment (as per Evening Standard).

The Athletic also reported on the striker’s injury on Friday, offering an indication that he mightn’t be sidelined for too long. They stated: ‘The hope is that Nunez will recover in time for Liverpool’s next game against Manchester City at the Etihad in the Premier League on April 1.’

It’s obviously far from ideal that the Uruguayan – who Jamie Carragher dubbed a ‘scary’ talent (CBS Sports, via The Independent) – has picked up an injury, while it remains to be seen just how long it will keep him on the treatment table.

However, the silver lining is that, if he were to incur a knock like this, it seems to have come at the least inconvenient time for Liverpool.

The postponement of the Premier League clash against Fulham, which was originally due to take place today, means there isn’t a game for him to miss this weekend, while the ankle injury will spare him from racking up the air miles for two international friendlies.

We’re now just praying that the hopeful return date of 1 April for a fiendish trip to the Etihad Stadium will turn out to be an accurate projection and Nunez isn’t sidelined for longer, considering the congested fixture list for the Reds next month.

He’s already made his mark against Man City by scoring in the Community Shield, and here’s hoping he’ll be fit enough to do likewise in two weeks’ time.

