Liverpool handed huge transfer boost over £80k-p/w star who’d love to work with Klopp – report

Liverpool have seemingly been handed a significant boost in their pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted this morning (via @FabrizioRomano) that the 24-year-old has appointed a new agent and is ‘very likely’ to leave his current club in the summer.

As if that wasn’t encouraging enough for the Reds, a subsequent report has highlighted two major positives in their pursuit of the £80,000-per-week England international (as per FBref).

According to Football Insider on Saturday afternoon, ‘Chelsea have told Mason Mount he is free to find a new club‘ after talks over a new contract collapsed, with the player wanting £70,000 more per week than the Blues are willing to offer.

The report adds: ‘Jurgen Klopp admires the playmaker and wants to bring him in as part of a refresh of the Liverpool midfield‘, also stating that the 24-year-old is ‘a big fan‘ of the Reds manager and ‘would jump at the chance to work with him‘.

This report certainly offers massive encouragement to Liverpool towards a transfer potentially being done.

Also, Mount changing his agent would appear to be a significant step which may suggest that he’s eyeing up a possible exit from Chelsea, and sources don’t come much more reliable than Romano.

If indeed the 24-year-old is keen to team up with Klopp, that’s a factor upon which the Reds must capitalise, as is the Blues’ apparent willingness to let him move on from Stamford Bridge.

Football Insider‘s report also cited Manchester United as prospective suitors, so Liverpool can’t afford to allow their arch-rivals to steal in and sign the 36-cap international ahead of them.

There appears to be a lot going in the Anfield club’s favour as regards Mount’s future, so FSG must duly take advantage.

