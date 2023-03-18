Darwin Nunez injury timeline hinted at as details emerge following Uruguay exit

Darwin Nunez has left Liverpool fans sweating over his fitness ahead of a challenging April schedule after withdrawing from the Uruguay squad for the international break.

It has now been claimed that though the precise nature of the issue suffered isn’t clear, it’s thought ‘to be related to a cut ankle’ sustained in Madrid.

“But the Reds confirmed he will undergo treatment at the club instead,” as was reported by The Irish News. “Liverpool did not specify the nature of the injury but it is understood to be related to a cut ankle sustained during Wednesday night’s Champions League defeat by Real Madrid.”

According to the University of Vermont Health Network. dependent on the severity of the ankle sprain in question, could vary from 2-3 weeks recovery time all the way through to three months and more.

If purely due to the deepness of the cut itself, as GOAL’s report suggests, one might reasonably venture that Nunez shouldn’t be sidelined for a significant period.

We’ll be keeping our fingers crossed that one of our most potent threats in the forward line won’t be out for a lengthy period given that April could define our season and our ability to reinforce the squad in the summer.

In that respect, the arrival of the international break couldn’t be more timely, especially whilst we also await the returns of Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcantara.

Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino are available to step in should the need arise, though we’d hope that the former can rediscover his form of old after an ineffective few appearances for the club since his return to action in mid-February.

The upcoming break could be transformative for the Portuguese international in getting him back up and running at the standard we’ve come to expect since his switch from the Molineux.

Having often produced goals seemingly out of nowhere, Liverpool could certainly use our No.20’s prize trait in April when the fixtures are coming thick and fast and moments of genius are required to kickstart some momentum when we’re not playing our most vibrant brand of football.

