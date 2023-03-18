‘Agreement done’ – Romano drops transfer claim as Liverpool given ideal midfield transfer news

Reported Liverpool target Mason Mount is ‘very likely’ to leave Chelsea in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The England midfielder has been strongly linked with the Reds in recent weeks amid ongoing uncertainty over his future at Stamford Bridge, where his current deal is set to expire in 2024.

Earlier this week, The Telegraph reported that Blues co-owner Todd Boehly has ended his involvement in contract talks with the 24-year-old, instead delegating the task to co-sporting director Paul Winstanley, which saw negotiations ‘effectively put back to square one’.

Romano has now shared a significant claim regarding Mount’s off-field affairs, with the player changing his representatives.

Giving credit to the Daily Mail’s Matt Hughes, the Italian tweeted (via @FabrizioRomano): “Mason Mount has now appointed Neil Fewings as new agent, agreement done weeks ago — understand it’s very likely that he will leave Chelsea in July #CFC

“Fewings will now help Mount in talks, as first called by @MattHughesDM“.

Fewings is involved with the ROOF agency and has long-serving ties with Wasserman, with whom the Chelsea player has reportedly teamed up, according to Jacque Talbot (via Twitter).

This appears to be a significant development regarding Mount’s future, as well as Liverpool’s pursuit of the player.

A change of agency can often pre-empt a transfer, while Romano’s claim about the 24-year-old being ‘very likely’ to depart Chelsea in the summer offers fresh hope to the Reds of bringing him to Anfield.

From our perspective, this appears to be an ideal turn of events. The need for new blood in our midfield has been exacerbated this week by the season-ending injury to Stefan Bajcetic, who had already been thrust into a starting role more frequently than many might’ve expected for his age and inexperience.

Mount is a Champions League winner and already knows the Premier League very well – playing 128 times in the division – along with winning 36 England caps (Transfermarkt), already accruing plenty of high-level experience at just 24.

With it looking increasingly likely that he could cut ties with Chelsea, Liverpool must pounce as numerous factors appear to turn in their favour.

