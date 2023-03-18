Star Liverpool player now ‘open to leaving’ Reds this summer; has decided next destination – Foot Mercato

Liverpool’s Mo Salah is allegedly now open to the possibility of calling time at Anfield in favour of a new challenge elsewhere.

Reporting for Foot Mercato, Santi Aouna (tweet below) and Sebastien Denis’ information suggests that the Egytpian would favour a switch to Spain, if such a move could be arranged this summer.

🚨Excl : Mohamed Salah 🇪🇬💫 ▫️L'attaquant Égyptien est ouvert à un départ de Liverpool cet été. ▫️En cas de départ, Salah privilégie l'Espagne.https://t.co/0OIkkPFrpY — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) March 18, 2023

This follows a difficult season this term as the Reds find themselves out of every cup competition, including the Champions League after succumbing to a 6-2 defeat on aggregate to Real Madrid, and chasing top four football.

It’s a far cry admittedly from the glorious highs of the prior campaign, in which we came achingly close to printing our name in the history books with a quadruple hunt coming down to the final two games of the season.

Still, our decline, we would strongly argue, is far from being irreversible – provided we invest appropriately in the summer.

Given our efforts in the market under Jurgen Klopp have largely been guided by a sustainable transfer policy, one could, of course, forgive our Egyptian King for harbouring any serious doubts about the club’s ability to close the gap to its free-spending rivals in the market.

Assuming that the report in question is vaguely accurate, we’d hope that Salah would be prepared to consider the possibility that our manager will be backed in the next window and given every opportunity to reverse our free-falling fortunes on the pitch.

For the time being, until any further reports follow from those close to the club, we’d advise supporters to take suggestions of the 30-year-old’s impending exit with a pinch of salt.

