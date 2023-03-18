Liverpool coach set to depart role as part of backroom overhaul – report

Liverpool goalkeeping coach Claudio Taffarel is set to leave his role with the Brazil national team, according to reports from his homeland.

The 1994 World Cup winner has been involved with the Reds since late 2021, a position he combined with his long-serving status as part of his country’s backroom staff.

The 56-year-old had been working alongside Tite, who stepped down as head coach following the winter World Cup, and there have now been sweeping changes to the Selecao coaching ticket.

Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte has reported that Taffarel is among several backroom team members to depart from their roles as interim boss Ramon Menezes overhauls the personnel who’ll work alongside him.

While it may come as a personal disappointment for the ex-Brazil goalkeeper to vacate the coaching position with his country, from a Liverpool perspective it’ll come as a positive that he’ll now be free to focus exclusively on his role with the Merseyside club.

Indeed, the timing could work out very well for the Reds, considering the expected overhaul of the goalkeeping ranks at Anfield in the summer.

Alisson’s status as number one is undisputed, but second-choice Caoimhin Kelleher is likely to depart, while Adrian looks set to leave once his contract expires in June (ESPN).

It means that a backup ‘keeper will almost certainly be brought in during the off-season, with the potential for someone like Harvey Davies to be promoted from the underage ranks and given greater first team exposure.

With changes seeming inevitable in that department, it ought to help that any new ‘keepers brought in will be working with a coach who’ll now be concentrating solely on Liverpool rather than balancing it with Brazil commitments.

