‘Brilliant to see’ – Liverpool journalist thrilled as injury absentee makes long-awaited return

Tom Hill made his comeback for Liverpool under-21s as they defeated Blackburn 3-2 in their Premier League 2 clash.

The 20-year-old has been dogged by injuries throughout his fledgling career so far, having already suffered an ACL injury and subsequent setbacks with shin and back problems (LFC official website).

He was struck by another long-term body blow last summer after featuring during the first team’s pre-season programme and, following a brief return in autumn, had been sidelined since November (Transfermarkt).

The youngster finally got back on the pitch today as Liverpool’s under-21s defeated their Blackburn counterparts, with one journalist covering the game expressing his delight at seeing him feature for the closing stages in Lancashire.

LFC academy reporter Andy Kelly tweeted (via @AndyK_LivNews): ‘Sub for the Reds with 15 mins to play and brilliant to see Tom Hill back on the pitch after such a hard time with injury. The Formby lad takes over from Max Woltman’

The result will no doubt be pleasing for Barry Lewtas’ side, but Hill’s return after his latest long-term setback is perhaps the biggest plus to take from the win over Blackburn.

The midfielder may well have built on his one senior appearance – which came in a youthful Liverpool team against Aston Villa in the 2019/20 Carabao Cup (Transfermarkt) – had it not been for his rotten luck on the injury front.

He has shown a keen eye for goal when he was in the under-18 ranks, netting eight times in 13 games at that level (Transfermarkt).

Hill’s comeback from injury underlines a hugely satisfying week for the 20-year-old, who has been included in the Wales under-21 squad for their upcoming fixtures (BBC Sport).

The Liverpool midfielder has already had more than his fair share of injury woe, so the sight of him returning to action today is indeed fantastic.

Fingers crossed he’ll finally get a sustained run of games for the young Reds after so many setbacks.

