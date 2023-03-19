(Video) Every word of Conte’s post-match explosion as Spurs give LFC top four boost

Tottenham Hotspur struggled to secure a 3-3 draw with Southampton and then Antonio Conte decided to give one of the most unbelievable press conferences of his Premier League career – as he tore into his employers, players and much more.

Speaking with the media after the game, the Italian manager said: “They are used to it here, they are used to it. They don’t play for something important yeah. They don’t want to play under pressure, they don’t want to play under stress.

“It is easy in this way. Tottenham’s story is this. 20 years there is the owner and they never won something but why? The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stay here? I have seen the managers that Tottenham had on the bench. You risk to disrupt the figure of the manager and to protect the other situation in every moment”.

READ MORE: Key Liverpool man called up for two more games in action-packed season

It was a truly remarkable outburst from the former Chelsea man who is clearly frustrated with his current club and seemingly trying to force himself to be sacked, after speaking so honestly about the man who pays his wages.

This unrest and the dropped points will certainly help Liverpool and our pursuit of top four football, so – long may it continue.

You can watch Conte’s rant via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

Antonio Conte was absolutely furious: “I don’t want to hide it anymore — here is always the same”. 🚨⚪️ #THFC Here the press conference moment via @HaytersTV 🎥👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/EupL0qfEdF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 18, 2023

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!