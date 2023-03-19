Sir Kenny Dalglish sends touching message to Lucas Leiva following Brazilian’s retirement

Sir Kenny Dalglish has sent a touching message to former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva after the Brazilian announced his retirement from football.

The 36-year-old, who spent 10 years at Anfield before leaving for Lazio in 2017, had been sidelined since December after discovering heart problems and has now been forced to hang up his boots following medical advice.

The former Gremio man was a huge favourite amongst Kopites and it’s therefore no surprise that Dalglish took some time to send him an emotional message on his official Twitter account.

“Lucas – I hope everything is OK,” the Scotsman wrote. “The respect you have in Liverpool is truly genuine. We are all here if we can be of any help whatsoever, and we wish you luck in your next chapter. These pictures speak louder than any words. YNWA.”

The ex-Brazil international scored seven goals and registered 19 assists in 346 appearances for the Merseysiders and he was very much an underrated figure at the club.

It’s unclear what the future holds for Lucas moving forward but we can certainly see him pursuing a coaching career or staying involved with the game in some sort of capacity.

We’re gutted for his career to be cut short due to something out of his control but he can proud of everything that he has achieved.

All the best and YNWA, Lucas.

Check King Kenny’s tweet below via Twitter:

