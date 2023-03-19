Inter Milan & Dortmund interested in 28-year-old Liverpool star set to become a free agent – report

Naby Keita is one of a number of Liverpool stars that are out of contract at the end of the season and Football Insider are now reporting that both Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan are interested in the Guinean’s signature

The Reds No. 8 has failed to live up to the high expectations many had of him following his arrival from RB Leipzig in 2018.

According to reports, the 28-year-old is ‘unlikely’ to remain on Merseyside beyond the summer and will join Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Bobby Firmino and potentially James Milner in seeking a fresh start elsewhere.

Keita, who cost Liverpool £52.75m, has struggled with constant injuries throughout his time on Merseyside and has featured just 13 times for Jurgen Klopp’s side this term (across all competitions).

Our German tactician is desperate to strengthen his midfield options in the summer and with Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham believed to be the club’s ‘priority’ transfer target, the potential departure of the England international could then pave the way for the Reds midfielder to head in the opposite direction and make a return to the Bundesliga.

Serie A giants Inter are interested too, however, and it may leave the Guinea international with a difficult decision to make.

The former RB Salzburg man clearly has talent but his lack of availability has resulted in him not reaching his full potential in a Red shirt.

Whatever happens in the summer we wish him all the best!

