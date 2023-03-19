Liverpool now ‘favourites’ to sign dynamic PL midfielder who has the same agent as Darwin Nunez – report

Liverpool are now ‘favourites’ to sign Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes this summer, that’s according to Football Insider.

The Portugal international was linked with the Reds at the start of the season but instead headed to Molineux after leaving Sporting Lisbon.

The agency company that represents the 24-year-old also represents Darwin Nunez meaning Jurgen Klopp’s side could be in a great position to secure the dynamic midfielder’s signature in the summer if they decide to make a move.

The report adds that the West Midlands outfit will demand a fee in the region of £50m for the midfielder but would be forced to slash their asking price to between £30-40m if they’re to be relegated from the Premier League.

Wolves’ 4-2 defeat to Leeds United yesterday, a game in which Nunes was sent off despite being an unused substitute, leaves them just three points outside the drop zone having played more games than most of the sides around them meaning a return to the Championship is a very real concern at the moment.

It’s no secret that Klopp is desperate to strengthen his midfield options in the summer and with the powerful presence and strong running he offers in the middle of the park a move would certainly make sense.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer as the Wolves man isn’t the only midfielder being linked with a move to Anfield.

