Liverpool interested in £44m rated Serie A star; ex-PL boss labelled him ‘one of the best’ – report

Liverpool are interested in a move for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic with Jurgen Klopp desperate to strengthen his options in the middle of the park this summer.

The likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are all likely to leave the Reds at the end of the season with the trio all out of contract and the Serbia international has been identified as a potential new signing, that’s according to CMW (via HITC).

The Serie A outfit are willing to let the 28-year-old leave the club if they receive an offer in the region of £44m and the Merseysiders may face some competition for the midfielder’s signature from the likes of Juventus and Arsenal.

We’ve have lacked energy and creativity in the middle of the park and although Jude Bellingham is believed to be the club’s main transfer target, Milinkovic-Savic would also be a decent addition with the quality he brings moving forward and unlocking opposition defences.

Former Chelsea and current Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri heaped huge praise on the Serbian last year when he claimed he’s ‘one of the best’ midfielders he’s ever worked with.

The former KRC Genk man has scored six goals and registered eight assists in 35 appearances for the side from the Italian capital and you’d suggest that he’d be excited by the prospect of playing in the Premier League.

His current deal at the Stadio Olimpico expires in the summer of next year and the Biancocelesti will therefore be frightened about the prospect of losing one of their man for free in just over a year’s time.

Liverpool often move for players slightly younger than 28 years of age but if Klopp believes he’d strengthen our squad then there’s no reason why we shouldn’t bring the Lazio No. 21 to Merseyside.

