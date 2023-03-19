‘Monster’ Liverpool star ‘put up for sale’ ahead of summer transfer window – report

Nat Phillips has been ‘put up for sale’ by Liverpool and will be allowed to leave the club if the right offer is received in the summer.

The Bolton-born defender looked set to join Turkish outfit Galatasaray in January before injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Ibou Konate prevented any potential deal going ahead.

The 26-year-old, who has featured just five times for Jurgen Klopp’s side this term, is a huge favourite at Anfield but the current campaign could be his last on Merseyside, that’s according to Football Insider.

READ MORE: Sir Kenny Dalglish sends touching message to Lucas Leiva following Brazilian’s retirement

Our No. 47, alongside Rhys Williams, rose to fame during the 2020/21 campaign where he helped the club secure a top four finish in what was a season ravaged by injuries.

Despite previously being labelled as a ‘monster’ (in comments relayed by TalkSPORT) by our German tactician, Phillips is pretty much Klopp’s fifth choice central defender at L4 behind van Dijk, Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

He’s already proved that he’s got a lot of ability and is good enough to be playing regular first team football but sadly, that’s something that’s unlikely at Liverpool.

The Reds will look to earn as much money as possible from sales this summer to help fund a move for Jude Bellingham (the club’s main transfer target) amongst others and they may very well earn a decent fee for the Academy graduate considering he still has two years remaining on his current Anfield deal.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!