24-year-old’s Anfield career to be decided in May if he wants Liverpool exit – Romano

It’s set to be a busy summer for Liverpool and despite much of the attention being centred around which players could be joining the club, it seems that one man could soon be allowed to exit.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano via CaughtOffside on Substack: ‘Despite links about Caoimhin Kelleher and a possible move away from Liverpool, no decision has been made on this one yet… the club will decide on those situations/loans in May/June, also based on player’s preferences’.

In the Ireland international, we have a player who has shown on several occasions that he deserved the opportunity to play more first-team minutes but we simply cannot offer him those opportunities because of Alisson Becker.

READ MORE: Former €22m Liverpool transfer target available this summer – The Athletic

This possible option to loan Caoimhin Kelleher could be a good route to go down for many reasons though.

Firstly, we can help place the 24-year-old in the shop window and thus potentially increase his possible transfer fee for whenever he does eventually leave Merseyside.

Secondly, it would mean that should we suffer an injury to our Brazilian No.1 – we would still be able to recall his understudy to come and fill what would be a huge void.

Finally, it means we can shop around for another youngster to come and challenge Adrian for the substitute position within our squad – whilst attention will be on finding midfielders this summer.

It will be interesting to see how this one develops and where the long-term future of the Ringmahon Rangers graduate lies.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!